Local beauty businesses triumph at the prestigious NI Beauty Excellence Awards 2023

Two Lisburn based beauty businesses, as well as another from Carryduff, scooped up awards at the prestigious NI Beauty Excellence Awards, which took place recently in Belfast.

The two businesses from Lisburn to be announced as winners in this year’s Awards are Aesthetics by Jane, Lisburn – Semi or Permanent Makeup Specialist of the Year; and Berkeley Aesthetics, Lisburn – Winner of Mobile/ Home based business of the Year.

Carryduff based beauty salon 4Beauty Group- Skinician has taken home the award for Hair & Beauty Retailer / Supplier of the Year.

Proudly sponsored by West Coast Cooler and judged by an independent panel of experts, the awards, which, due to the popular demand of previous years, introduced six new categories this year and saw a record number of entries from a host of homegrown salons, clinics, spas, specialists and products across Northern Ireland.

Dr Carla Devlin from Berkeley Aesthetics is presented with the trophy for Mobile Home-Based Specialist Business of the Year from Kerry Patterson of DermaFrac UK, event partner of NI Beauty Excell

Tasked with the job of whittling down the hundreds of award entries to finalists and judging the awards to find the winners were make-up and skincare specialist Katrina Doran, Medical Director at Woodford Medical Dr Mervyn Patterson and owner of Pearl Beauty, Elanna McGowan. New to the panel this year were nail expert and Renew Beauty, BioSculpture and Elim Educator, Ingrid Graham, Dr Martina Collins, Principal Dentist and owner of Martina Dental & Skin Clinic and last year’s winner of Overall Contribution to the Industry, founder and former CEO of Vita Liberata, Alyson Hogg MBE.

Speaking of the awards, event organiser and owner of Weir Events, Sarah Weir commented; “It has been a privilege to bring back these wonderful awards again which just keep getting bigger and better.

"They are an opportunity to recognise and showcase the diverse range of talent and innovation of the ever-growing beauty industry in Northern Ireland. I can’t wait for next year’s awards already.

Jane Buchanan from Aesthetics by Jane with her Award for Semi or Permanent Makeup Specialist of the Year

“We received a record number of entries which is a demonstration of the booming beauty industry in Northern Ireland as well as the passion and determination of so many of our industry professionals.

"Congratulations to all of our winners, I can’t wait to see what the future holds for you all.”

The awards, which were once again hosted by TV royalty, Pamela Ballantine, took place on Saturday May 13 at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast.