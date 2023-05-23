The Fostering and Adoption Service in the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust has partnered with Relax Kids Belfast to host sessions for adopted children and families living across the Trust area, to support their mental, emotional health and wellbeing.

The programme focuses on introducing and reinforcing a range of tools and techniques to help calm both their minds and bodies; to learn how to self-regulate whilst building upon their self-esteem and confidence, in a fun and supportive environment. The techniques include meditation, mindfulness and relaxation to try and make the children and their families feel happier and emotionally healthier.

Head of Service, Fostering and Adoption, Nuala Hanna added, “This is a fantastic resource that the South Eastern Trust is delighted to deliver to our adopted children and families.

"The post adoption service works closely with our adoptive families to identify concerns in relation to mental health and Relax Kids Belfast has greatly assisted in providing the children and parents with techniques and strategies to help them.”

Sinead York (Relax Kids Belfast)

Sinead York who hosts the sessions from Relax Kids Belfast said: “It was a pleasure to work with the children from Adoption Services, giving them lots of beneficial and practical tools to help with transitions, to improve their mental health, emotional regulation, feel happy, relaxed and confident.

“It was also lovely to seem them build relationships with each other and for the parents to do the same. The parents/carers were also given a Relax Kids pack which included lots of information on what we covered during the sessions, this meant they were able to encourage the children to practice at home, which seemed to really work well.”