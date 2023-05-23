Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning

Lisburn Sea Cadets thank everyone who donated to their Hillsborough street collection

On Coronation Day, Saturday May 6. 2023, Lisburn Sea Cadets visited Royal Hillsborough to raise funds with a street collection.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:31 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 09:35 BST

The Lisburn Sea Cadets would like to thank the generous people of Hillsborough, and those visiting for the celebrations, who collectively donated £146.74.

After working hard on the collection, the Cadets were delighted to have the chance to attend the Feu de Joie and Beating Retreat within Hillsborough Castle later that afternoon.

Lisburn Sea Cadets would also like those involved in the Live Streaming of the Coronation in Hillsborough Parish Church Green for allowing them to set up a stand as part of their event and arranging carparking.

Most Popular
Sophie, Lucy and Mya collecting with some 'Royal Assistance'Sophie, Lucy and Mya collecting with some 'Royal Assistance'
Sophie, Lucy and Mya collecting with some 'Royal Assistance'
Read More
Colin embarks on his coast to coast constitutional to raise funds for three impo...

If you are interested in joining Lisburn Sea Cadets, as an adult volunteer or cadet, contact the local branch by either emailing [email protected] or search on Facebook for 'Sea Cadets Lisburn'.

The Lisburn Sea Cadets meet at TS. Ulster, 50 Railway Street, Lisburn.

The Lisburn Sea Cadet Team ready to collectThe Lisburn Sea Cadet Team ready to collect
The Lisburn Sea Cadet Team ready to collect
Related topics:CoronationLisburnFacebook