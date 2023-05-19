Colin embarks on his coast to coast constitutional to raise funds for three important charities

Dromore man Colin Ward is putting his best foot forward to hike 192 miles across England from coast to coast to raise money for charity in what he has dubbed ‘Colin’s coast to coast charity constitutional’.

Colin, who is the secretary of the Dromore branch of the Royal British Legion, together with one of his friends, will be hiking from St Bees in Cumbria on the West Coast to Robin Hoods Bay on the East Yorkshire Coast in England.

"My mate Gary and I will follow Alfred Wainwrights route and start at St Bees on the Cumbrian Coast, hike through the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales and Yorkshire Moors, finishing at Robin Hoods Bay on the East Yorkshire Coast,” Colin explained.

The local man is hoping to raise as much money as possible for three charities which are very close to his heart – Prostate Cancer Research, The Poppy Appeal, and Harbour House.

Bobby Gillespie VSO Caseworker, Anne Marie and Rab from Harbour House, Coilin Ward, David Blair, Vice-Chair of Dromore RBL, Colin's wife Emma Ward, Chairperson of Dromore RBL, Lynn Palmer, Poppy Appeal Area Manager and Gillian from Cancer Focus

Discussing his charitable choices, Colin said: “I've lost good friends to this Cancer which can creep up on men without any sign at times. In the UK one out of eight men will develop this condition, which, if not caught in time can be fatal.

"As an active member of the Royal British Legion I have seen first hand the good work the Poppy Appeal does. I've seen the help it can provide, so let's keep helping those we hold dear in our hearts, namely, our Veterans, and our Serving Armed Forces personnel and their Families."

Colin went on to say: “Harbour House has been set up to help our homeless Veterans in Northern Ireland and beyond, they provide shelter for them and get them settled back into society again.

"They also provide respite breaks for Veterans and their Families. This project is self-funded and depends entirely on voluntary contributions. I have seen their premises and was impressed by the professionalism of the staff and the high standard of the facilities.”

Coin and Gary set off on their journey on May 22 and hope to reach their final destination by June 5 at the latest.