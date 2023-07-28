Register
Local charity Cancer Focus thanks the people of Lisburn for their generous donations

A charity has thanked the people of Lisburn who recently donated to its collection in the city.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th Jul 2023, 14:27 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 14:27 BST

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland would like to thank everyone involved in the Big Bucket Collection in Lisburn on Friday June 30, 2023.

The charity would also like to give a special mention to the local community for being so generous and to our wonderful volunteers for making the event such a success. The collection raised a total of £5,062.

Cancer Focus NI is a local cancer charity which helps support cancer patients and their families in Northern Ireland.

Charity thanks the people of Lisburn for their donations. Pic credit: Cancer FocusCharity thanks the people of Lisburn for their donations. Pic credit: Cancer Focus
Charity thanks the people of Lisburn for their donations. Pic credit: Cancer Focus
Every penny raised through the Big Bucket Collection will stay in Northern Ireland and will make a huge difference to local families who are living with cancer and avail of our vital support services.

Anyone who has concerns about cancer can speak to a specialist nurse on the Cancer Focus NI free Nurseline, 0800 783 3339.

