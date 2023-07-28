Local charity Cancer Focus thanks the people of Lisburn for their generous donations

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland would like to thank everyone involved in the Big Bucket Collection in Lisburn on Friday June 30, 2023.
The charity would also like to give a special mention to the local community for being so generous and to our wonderful volunteers for making the event such a success. The collection raised a total of £5,062.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cancer Focus NI is a local cancer charity which helps support cancer patients and their families in Northern Ireland.
Every penny raised through the Big Bucket Collection will stay in Northern Ireland and will make a huge difference to local families who are living with cancer and avail of our vital support services.
Anyone who has concerns about cancer can speak to a specialist nurse on the Cancer Focus NI free Nurseline, 0800 783 3339.