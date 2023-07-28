Local charity Cancer Focus thanks the people of Lisburn for their generous donations

A charity has thanked the people of Lisburn who recently donated to its collection in the city.

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland would like to thank everyone involved in the Big Bucket Collection in Lisburn on Friday June 30, 2023.

The charity would also like to give a special mention to the local community for being so generous and to our wonderful volunteers for making the event such a success. The collection raised a total of £5,062.

Cancer Focus NI is a local cancer charity which helps support cancer patients and their families in Northern Ireland.

Charity thanks the people of Lisburn for their donations. Pic credit: Cancer Focus

Every penny raised through the Big Bucket Collection will stay in Northern Ireland and will make a huge difference to local families who are living with cancer and avail of our vital support services.