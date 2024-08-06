Local doctor receives public health fellowship
This prestigious accolade is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to public health and have demonstrated exceptional commitment and impact in the field of public health.
The Fellowship acknowledges Dr Gray's extensive achievements as she continues to develop her public health career.
As a Fellow, Dr Gray will join a distinguished community of over 5,000 public health professionals, providing her with invaluable opportunities for networking, collaboration and professional development.
"I am deeply honoured and privileged to receive this award,” she said. “Being acknowledged by the Faculty of Public Health is a significant milestone in my career and recognition for my passion in advancing public health."
Director of Primary Care & Older People, Clare-Marie Dickson added: "Her innovative approaches and dedication to public health have not only improved service delivery, but have also inspired others within this area."