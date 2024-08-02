Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To mark the annual Cycle to Work Day on August 1, staff from the South Eastern Trust swapped their usual four wheels for two as they set off on their daily commute.

The day is a chance for cyclists of all abilities to get onto the saddle and experience the benefits everyday cycling has to offer from mental, physical and financial first-hand.

Seasoned cyclist, Ulster Hospital Cardiac Clinical Physiologist, Paschal Browne cycles to and from the hospital site daily.

Paschal explained: “I’ve been cycling for the past 15 years for a whole raft of reasons and first and foremost it’s about exercise. If you think about it the time that you would be sitting in the car, it is just as handy to jump on the bike.

Ulster Hospital Cardiac Clinical Physiologist Paschal Browne talks about the health benefits of cycling to work. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“When you are on the bike, it’s about keeping an eye on the traffic, focusing on the next hill and it’s a good way to be in the moment.”

When asked what advice he would give to anyone keen to incorporate a cycle into their daily routine, Paschal said: “I would say to anyone who is thinking about getting on the bike to give it a go.

"Cycling would save on travel time and travel costs and you have that feel good factor knowing that you have done some exercise before you start your day.”

Paschal continued: “Working at the Ulster Hospital in Cardiology, it’s always going to be good to promote exercise.

"If we can do that as staff members and promote that with our patients then that is another good point to come out of it.”