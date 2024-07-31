Ulster Hospital specialty doctor awarded prestigious Royal College of Physicians fellowship accolade
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dr Khan is one of only two Specialty Doctors to receive this esteemed award, marking a significant achievement in her medical career.
With only 114 Specialty and Associate Specialist (SAS) Doctors across the entire United Kingdom having been granted this RCP Fellowship, Dr Khan's recognition highlights her exceptional contributions to patient care, medical education and the advancement of stroke medicine.
Delighted to be presented with the award, Dr Khan said: "I am deeply honoured to be awarded the Fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians.
"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of my colleagues who have supported me throughout my career.
"Being one of the few Specialty Doctors to receive this fellowship is both humbling and motivating.
"This award inspires me to continue striving for excellence in stroke medicine and to contribute to advancing healthcare for our patients."
Associate Specialist and SAS Lead, Dr Joanne Younge, said: "I am delighted that Dr Khan's contributions have been recognised by the Royal College of Physicians (London).
"Dr Khan is an international medical graduate (IMG) who has contributed to the Health Service in Northern Ireland for over a decade. Despite many challenges, she remains smiling, positive and always striving to provide the best care for her patients.
"As well as this, Dr Khan has been involved in community work, fundraising for the Stroke Association, improving cultural awareness and supporting other IMGs with the Trust.”