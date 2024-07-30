Ulster Hospital emergency doctor receives Dr John Gray Award honouring legacy of former colleague
John was a cherished colleague, whose death left a void in the medical and nursing teams within the Ulster Hospital Emergency Department.
In memory of John, it was decided that a member of the Emergency Department Medical Team, who most displayed these attributes, would be awarded the 'John Gray Annual Award'.
Dr Cheng was presented with the award for demonstrating kindness, compassion and dedication.
Dr Cheng said: "I was shocked and surprised to receive this award.
"It is such a lovely way to finish my placement year in Emergency Medicine at the Ulster Hospital.
"It has been a pleasure to work with all the amazing staff there."Emergency Medicine Consultant, Dr Jill Stafford added: "Dr Cheng's commitment to her patients and colleagues embodies the very essence of what this award represents.”