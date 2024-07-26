Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Anne Snoddy who is based in the ED (Emergency Department) of the Ulster Hospital has clocked up a remarkable 42 years of dedicated service within the South Eastern Trust.

Anne explained how the foundations of her Nursing career began in the Ards Hospital in July 1985.

“I spent most of my time in Cardiology and then moved to the ED at the Ulster Hospital after 18 years and stayed here ever since.”

Originally from Bellaghy, Anne continued: “It’s more than a hospital here at the Ulster, it’s a family. I enjoy what I do and you do feel that you make a difference here.”

Anne celebrates her momentous milestone. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Anne’s colleague, Advanced Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Cherry added: “If you are or your family are ill, Anne is the person who you want looking after you.

"Anne is amazing, she is so kind and would do anything for you.