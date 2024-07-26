Ulster Hospital nurse celebrates 42 years of dedicated service

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 26th Jul 2024, 11:31 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 11:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Anne Snoddy who is based in the ED (Emergency Department) of the Ulster Hospital has clocked up a remarkable 42 years of dedicated service within the South Eastern Trust.

Anne explained how the foundations of her Nursing career began in the Ards Hospital in July 1985.

“I spent most of my time in Cardiology and then moved to the ED at the Ulster Hospital after 18 years and stayed here ever since.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Originally from Bellaghy, Anne continued: “It’s more than a hospital here at the Ulster, it’s a family. I enjoy what I do and you do feel that you make a difference here.”

Anne celebrates her momentous milestone. Pic credit: SEHSCTAnne celebrates her momentous milestone. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Anne celebrates her momentous milestone. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Read More
International nurses are the heartbeat of the South Eastern Heath Trust

Anne’s colleague, Advanced Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Cherry added: “If you are or your family are ill, Anne is the person who you want looking after you.

"Anne is amazing, she is so kind and would do anything for you.

"Anne lights up the room, she is just lovely and we are delighted to mark this very special occasion.”