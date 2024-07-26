Ulster Hospital nurse celebrates 42 years of dedicated service
Anne explained how the foundations of her Nursing career began in the Ards Hospital in July 1985.
“I spent most of my time in Cardiology and then moved to the ED at the Ulster Hospital after 18 years and stayed here ever since.”
Originally from Bellaghy, Anne continued: “It’s more than a hospital here at the Ulster, it’s a family. I enjoy what I do and you do feel that you make a difference here.”
Anne’s colleague, Advanced Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Cherry added: “If you are or your family are ill, Anne is the person who you want looking after you.
"Anne is amazing, she is so kind and would do anything for you.
"Anne lights up the room, she is just lovely and we are delighted to mark this very special occasion.”