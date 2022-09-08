Lorraine signs up for Peru trek

This is not the first time Lorraine has joined the charity for a fundraising trek and she is hoping that other local people will join her in Peru.

“I first trekked with Action Cancer in 2018 when we took on The Great Wall of China,” explained Lorraine.

“It was an incredible experience, from start to finish, and I’ve been hooked ever since.

“Machu Picchu is an iconic trek and tops the to-do-list for many trekkers, myself included, so it was an easy decision for me to sign up.

“Prior to the China trek, I hadn’t taken part in any overseas treks or large fundraising events so getting started with the fundraising and training was slightly overwhelming.

“I’m so grateful however to my employer, my friends, family and, of course, the Action Cancer Fundraising Team for their wonderful support throughout the journey.

“I’ve since trekked Cambodia for the charity and have made so many fantastic friends through Action Cancer’s treks.

“The fact that the money we raise makes such a positive difference for those affected by cancer locally is just amazing.

“I thoroughly recommend trekking with Action Cancer and I can’t wait to take on the Inca Trail. I’d encourage you to join me and sign up too!”

The 2023 trek to Machu Picchu, in Peru, will take place from November 10-19, 2023, as the charity marks its 50th Anniversary year.

The nine-day challenge will see participants follow the ancient Inca Trail, crossing 52km of difficult terrain to raise funds for Action Cancer’s life-saving and support services.

With only 500 permits for the Inca Trail allocated daily, this trek offers the unique opportunity to join an exclusive club of the select few who have walked in the steps of the ancient Incas all the way to the Lost City of Machu Picchu.

Participants will explore some of the most untouched, extraordinary scenery and experience authentic Peruvian culture.

Geraldine Kerr, Action Cancer’s Head of Professional Services, added: “Action Cancer is delighted to be launching the 2023 Trek to Machu Picchu Challenge which takes place as the charity celebrates five decades of serving the people of Northern Ireland through our cancer prevention, detection and support services.

“We’re incredibly proud of the services we offer and we want to continue to make sure that as many people can access them when needed but, as we do not receive regular government funding, we really rely on the generosity of the public and the local business community to support our events and help deliver these services to local people.

“As a charity, we’ve a long and successful history of delivering overseas treks and through this trek we hope to raise approximately £80,000 which would allow the charity to provide 667 women in their 40s of over the age of 70 with breast screening appointments or 1,778 counselling appointments for individuals or families affected by cancer.

“Every participant who signs up will receive dedicated one-to-one support from our fundraising team, as well as promotional materials to help them reach their target.

“Whether you want to walk in support of a loved one, or walk to celebrate a significant milestone like turning 50, or whether you simply take on a new challenge, we would love you to join myself, Lorraine and Team Action Cancer for our 2023 Trek to Machu Picchu!”

Registration for this life-changing challenge is £250 and each trekker is required to raise a minimum of £3,900 in sponsorship.

The money raised will go directly towards the delivery of Action Cancer’s life-saving and support services, which are freely available to anyone affected by cancer throughout Northern Ireland.