Making a difference for skin cancer patients in the Ulster Hospital dermatology hub

Skin Cancer Support Worker, Sarah McBride has a unique role in the Dermatology Hub at the Ulster Hospital.

This vital role allows Sarah to combine her administrative and patient-facing duties, ensuring a seamless experience for patients undergoing skin cancer care.

Her dedication and compassionate approach are making a difference to the lives of many patients.

Daily responsibilities within Sarah’s role include preparing clinical rooms for mole mapping and biopsy clinics, ensuring they are cleaned and ready for the next patient. Her administrative tasks involve managing phone calls, contacting patients, sending out letters and interacting with patients during their appointments.

Sarah’s dual role also emphasises the importance of career progression within health services and is essential for both job satisfaction and professional development.

Her dedication and skill set not only benefit patients, but also showcase the potential for diverse roles in healthcare.

Reflecting on her role, Sarah shared: “I really love my role and interacting with patients.

"Patients often feel more comfortable opening up to me because, as a Support Worker, I am not solely focused on the clinical aspect.

"That general interaction helps put patients at ease, making their experience less daunting.”

Describing a typical day, Sarah explained: “If it’s a clinic day, I start by setting up the rooms, whether it is for mole mapping or biopsies and ensuring all necessary equipment and patient packs are prepared.

"I assist patients from the waiting room, help them get comfortable for their procedures and provide support during and after their appointments.

"My role includes everything from positioning patients for mole mapping photographs to ensuring they are at ease during biopsies.

"After the clinic, I manage follow-up tasks like scheduling appointments and confirming all paperwork is in order.”

Sarah’s role is not only pivotal for the smooth operation of the Dermatology Hub but also for the quality of care patients receive.

Consultant Skin Cancer Nurse Sheena Stothers highlighted the importance of Sarah’s contribution adding: “Sarah’s role is vital within the Cancer Services Team.

"She provides both administrative and patient-facing support, offering reassurance and compassionate care.

"Her ability to bridge the gap between clinical and administrative duties enhances the patient experience.

"Sarah’s presence in our team is invaluable, she truly is one in a million!”