BEM awarded to Lisburn man who continues to go the extra mile to raise money for cancer charity

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 14th Jan 2025, 15:28 BST
Stewart Barbour, a well known figure in Lisburn thanks to his many fundraising efforts for Cancer Focus NI, was ‘shocked, delighted, and honoured’ when was awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours.

Stewart has been raising vital funds for Cancer Focus NI for the last eight years and has raised a staggering £44,000 for the charity.

Over the years he has completed a number of breath-taking challenges, including walking the perimeter of Northern Ireland, walking from Mizen Head, Cork to Malin Head, Donegal, running 20 marathons over seven years, and writing his memoir, with the profits from the book also being donated to the charity.

"Everyone has been affected by cancer. Whether it’s friends, family or colleague, it has touched all of us” Stewart said.

Lisburn man Stewart Barbour has been awarded a BEM in the New Year Honours for his tireless work fundraising for Cancer Focus NI. Pic credit: Cancer Focus NILisburn man Stewart Barbour has been awarded a BEM in the New Year Honours for his tireless work fundraising for Cancer Focus NI. Pic credit: Cancer Focus NI
"I started fundraising about eight years ago although I lost a bit of time with covid.

“I run about with a rucksack that is covered with placards promoting Cancer Focus.

"It’s not about me, it’s all about the charity. I never ask people for a penny but they come up and give a donation and share their stories.

"I find it very life affirming.”

Stewart was shocked when he found out he had been awarded a BEM and he has dedicated it to all of the charity volunteers who work quietly day in and day out to help those in need.

"I was absolutely shocked,” he continued. “I was surprised but absolutely delighted and honoured.

"I was humbled to be honoured. It is absolutely fantastic and I am most appreciative. I wasn’t expecting it at all and I was thrilled to bits.

"What I do is high profile, not to promote me but to promote the charity.

"I want to dedicate the BEM to the people who volunteer quietly every week.

"The important people in every charity are the people who are working quietly week in week out.”

A spokesperson for Cancer Focus NI congratulated Stewart on his honour, saying: “We are absolutely delighted that Stewart has been included in the New Year’s Honours and is being recognised for all of his amazing fundraising and volunteering efforts.”

