Maternity support worker Melanie ‘shines brightly’ with prestigious Cavell Star award
Melanie McAlpine was awarded the top honour from the national awards programme for her ability to ‘shine bright’ and show exceptional care to her colleagues, patients and patients’ families.
Melanie shared how “totally taken by surprise” she was to have learned she had received the prestigious accolade.
“I had no idea and I never thought I would be nominated, let alone win,” said Melanie.
“Being awarded the Cavell Star Award was amazing, but it just reiterates what an amazing and dedicated team I work with.
"Patients are always our priority and it is, for me, a privilege to be recognised and rewarded in this way.”
Cavell Star Awards are given to nurses, midwives, nursing associates and healthcare assistants who shine bright and show exceptional care.