Maternity support worker Melanie ‘shines brightly’ with prestigious Cavell Star award

A dedicated Ulster Hospital Maternity Support Worker has been recognised for her outstanding care and compassion on the wards after receiving a Cavell Star Award.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melanie McAlpine was awarded the top honour from the national awards programme for her ability to ‘shine bright’ and show exceptional care to her colleagues, patients and patients’ families.

Melanie shared how “totally taken by surprise” she was to have learned she had received the prestigious accolade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had no idea and I never thought I would be nominated, let alone win,” said Melanie.

Ulster Hospital Maternity Support Worker Melanie McAlpine celebrates winning the Cavell Star award with Midwife Jayne Cardwell. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“Being awarded the Cavell Star Award was amazing, but it just reiterates what an amazing and dedicated team I work with.

"Patients are always our priority and it is, for me, a privilege to be recognised and rewarded in this way.”

Cavell Star Awards are given to nurses, midwives, nursing associates and healthcare assistants who shine bright and show exceptional care.