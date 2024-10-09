Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, recently paid a visit to a meeting of Lisburn’s fibromyalgia support group.

Mr Dickson described the visit as “inspiring” and thanked the group for their warm welcome.

Following the visit, he said: “It was a pleasure to attend a meeting of the Lisburn Fibromyalgia Group.

"It was incredibly inspiring to meet such a supportive and welcoming group, where individuals come together to share their experiences and challenges of living with fibromyalgia.

Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh Councillor Kurtis Dickson recently visited the Fibromyalgia Support Group in Lisburn. Pic credit: Fibromyalgia Support Lisburn

"Hearing personal stories, learning about the ways people manage their symptoms, and seeing the strength in the group was truly inspiring.

"The group not only offers a safe space for members to connect but also provides valuable resources and advice on navigating daily life with chronic pain.

"Thank you to everyone at the Lisburn Fibromyalgia Group for the warm welcome and the invitation to attend the meeting.”

The group thanked Mr Dickson for his visit, saying: “It was lovely to see the Mayor. He came early so was able to take his time and meet the members as they came in to the group.

Mayor Kurtis Dickson was delighted to meet members of Fibromyalgia Support Lisburn during a recent visit to the group. Pic credit: Fibromyalgia Support Lisburn

"He was very engaged and in his opening remarks mentioned his awareness of fibromyalgia through his aunt, who is one of the co-founders of the group.

"Although he had prior knowledge of fibromyalgia as a condition, he was keen to talk to people who are directly affected by it on a daily basis and understand the challenges that the condition brings.

"The Mayor was able to stay for the first part of the talk from our guest speakers at the meeting, who were two members of Lisburn Occupational Therapy Team.”