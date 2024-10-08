Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ulster Hospital’s Macmillan Cancer Unit welcomed staff, patients and their families as to its Coffee Morning in aid Macmillan Cancer Support.

Macmillan Health and Wellbeing Co-ordinator Karen Kelly said: “It’s always a delight for us to host a Macmillan Coffee Morning. Macmillan work in partnership with the Trust to offer support to all our patients affected by Cancer.

"We were supported by our staff who provided all the treats and some of our patients and families also baked which was really lovely to have that generosity of spirit and collaboration.”

. L-R Macmillan Health and Wellbeing Co-ordinator Karen Kelly, Macmillan Cancer Support Worker Jemma Ewing, Macmillan Health and Wellbeing Support Worker Sally Irvine, Macmillan Partnership Quality Lead Claire Murphy, South Eastern Trust Volunteer Services Margaret McCormack and Shirley Johnston. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Macmillan Partnership Quality Lead Claire Murphy added: “I’m delighted to support our Macmillan professionals in the South Eastern Trust and the Unit in the Ulster Hospital.

"The service here provides so much support for patients and their families who are going through Cancer and we are delighted that this coffee morning is raising funds to put back into the service and I just want to say thank you so much on behalf of Macmillan.”