Laurence O’Kane and community pharmacists Aideen Shaw and Aine Laverty discussed with MLAs their desire as health professionals to provide additional services for the community and take pressure of the health service if workforce, workload and funding issues were addressed.

Community pharmacists have long campaigned for the Department of Health to address the recurrent underfunding of the community pharmacy sector and support local pharmacists in their efforts to continue delivering safe services to patients and grapple with rising costs.

The Mid-Ulster MLAs were also briefed by Community Pharmacy NI Chief Executive Gerard Greene who said that CPNI is eager to work with the Department to tackle the issues impacting the sector and the urgent need for stability to build the service going forward.

Local pharmacists from O’Kane’s pharmacy in Draperstown and representatives from Community Pharmacy Northern Ireland met with Sinn Féin Vice President, Michelle O’Neill MLA, Linda Dillon MLA and Emma Sheerin MLA to discuss the ongoing crisis in community pharmacy. Credit: Community Pharmacy NI

Michelle O’Neill, Vice President, Sinn Féin, said: “It has been great to visit such a vibrant community pharmacy, to listen to their concerns, see first-hand the difference they make in the lives of everyone who walks through their doors, and hear about their hopes for the future of community pharmacy. There is no doubt that pharmacies across the north are at crisis point. We desperately need to see the return of a functioning Executive to address the serious underfunding and pressures felt by the entire network”.

During the visit, Mr O’Kane said: “In my 37 years working as a pharmacist, I have not experienced such profound difficulties in the community pharmacy sector as those we are facing now. We are all trying to deal with workforce issues, medicines shortages, workload pressures and rising costs all while working to ensure that we continue to provide safe services for patients.