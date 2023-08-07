Rural residents have been urged to respond to a public consultation on the provision of free period products.

The Period Products (Free Provision) Act (Northern Ireland) 2022 will require all public service bodies to ensure that period products are obtainable free of charge within their premises.

The Equality Period charity says: “Period Products (Free Provision) Act (NI) was made by the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2022 and requires that period products will be made available from May 2024.

“This consultation seeks your views on how best the Executive Office (TEO) can ensure that period products are obtainable free of charge by all persons who need to use them, while in Northern Ireland.

Sixmile Leisure Centre, Ballyclare. Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

“Period poverty, inequity and menstrual shame creates unique challenges and barriers for those of us living in smaller towns, villages, and in more rural locations outside the city. It is vital those voices and experiences are heard during this consultation.”

In April, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council agreed to provide a supply of free “biodegradable, environmentally-friendly disposable” sanitary products at community facilities and Neighbourhood Renewal Partnerships during this financial year.

A report to councillors indicated an uptake of approximately 8,000 “biodegradable and environmentally-friendly” free sanitary products at 11 community facilities during a previous six-month trial at an average of 1,000 per month. Sixty-five reusable packs were distributed to five community organisations.

Leisure Centres

The local authority has also been providing period products free of charge in leisure centres and council-owned community buildings during a previous 12-month project at a cost of £3,500.

A survey carried out by exams body CCEA showed almost 10 per cent of pupils in Northern Ireland have missed school “many times” because they had no period products.

The Executive Office says: “Period inequality contributes to the poor mental health and well-being experience of those who are unable to access the basic health essentials of period products. This is a growing issue particularly in light of the increased cost of living.

“Period products are essential items for personal care to address a normal biological need and should therefore be available to everyone who needs them, regardless of their economic status.”

Speaking at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on Monday evening, Mayor Councillor Mark Cooper proposed a corporate response to the consultation. “There has been good work done in the past and going forward through this council.”

Seconding his proposal, Macedon Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster praised the work that has been done “in the background” adding that Antrim and Newtownabbey has been “leading the way as usual”.

Glengormley DUP Alderman Paula Bradley said: “I am really happy we are doing a corporate response.”

The former MLA explained: “When you got a corporate response through from a council, they did carry some weight.”

Ald Bradley went on to say that she is “delighted” with the work that has already been done by the local authority. The consultation which continues until September 18 can be accessed at The Executive Office page online.