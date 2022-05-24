Miss World NI finalist from Dromore eyes diabetes research

Heather Causer (left) Community Engagement Manager for Diabetes UK Northern Ireland and Sarah-Louise Watson (right) Miss World NI finalist.

Sarah-Louise. who was delighted to compete in the finals of the prestigious contest this week, said: “‘As part of my role, I am raising awareness about diabetes as so many families are impacted by this relentless condition and I believe everyone has the right to care when they need it.

“As part of my doctoral research, I am focusing on diabetic retinopathy and how my research can help people manage diabetes.

“I am currently investigating the feasibility of home monitoring in individuals at high risk of developing diabetic retinopathy using game-based technology, and this technology is driven to make diabetes education and self-management more convenient, engaging, usable and accessible.

“Early intervention is so important when it comes to health but especially when it comes to diabetes, and I hope my research will help.”

There are currently over 104,000 people living with diabetes in Northern Ireland and approximately 90% of those are living with type 2 diabetes. It is a relentless condition and if not managed well, both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can lead to devastating complications, including sight loss.

Heather Causer, Community Engagement Manager at Diabetes UK Northern Ireland added: “We would like to thank Sarah-Louise for highlighting the importance of eye care when living with diabetes. Sarah will have the opportunity to use this platform to raise awareness about type 1 and type 2 diabetes within schools, organisations, conferences, and key fundraising events across the United Kingdom and internationally.”