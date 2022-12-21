Moira Community Association hosts Santa Parade to raise money for charity

Moira Community Association has thanked everyone who supported their recent fundraising effort.

The group organised a Santa parade in Moira on Saturday December 10, 2022 and a fantastic raised £371.24 for Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke.

A spokesperson for the community association said: “Thank you to everyone who kindly donated on the night.”

Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke provides expert care and support to anyone at risk of or currently living with chest, heart and stroke conditions.

The charity also helps to fund local ground-breaking research into better treatments, care and prevention.

Working with people across the province, Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke has been delivering their services since 1946, carrying out extensive research into how to prevent these conditions, alongside ‘on the ground’ support.

As a charity, almost 90% of its work is funded thanks to public donations.