Moira Community Association hosts Santa Parade to raise money for charity

The group organised a Santa parade in Moira on Saturday December 10, 2022 and a fantastic raised £371.24 for Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke.
A spokesperson for the community association said: “Thank you to everyone who kindly donated on the night.”
Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke provides expert care and support to anyone at risk of or currently living with chest, heart and stroke conditions.
The charity also helps to fund local ground-breaking research into better treatments, care and prevention.
Working with people across the province, Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke has been delivering their services since 1946, carrying out extensive research into how to prevent these conditions, alongside ‘on the ground’ support.
As a charity, almost 90% of its work is funded thanks to public donations.
Find out more about the services offered by the charity, as well as how you can support their work, online at www.nichs.org.uk.