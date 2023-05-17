Mother and daughter share their passion for District nursing in the local community

Mother and Daughter Nursing duo Brenda and Erin Fitzpatrick share a special bond through their District Nursing roles within the local Community.

Erin was inspired to take up the Nursing profession by her mother Brenda, as she knows how much she loves her job as a District Nurse. Erin explained: “Growing up my Mum has been my role mode. I remember she used to drive around and visit people in their own homes to care for them and she loved it.

“My mum is so compassionate and caring and I was inspired to be just like her.

“My mum was so encouraging and supportive when I went on to study in John Moore’s University in Liverpool and she was so pleased when I qualified with my degree in November 2022 and when I secured my dream job in the District Nursing Team, Comber, which I absolutely love.”

Mum and daughter Brenda and Erin who are passionate about their roles as District Nurses

District Nursing Locality Manager, Brenda Fitzpatrick began working as an auxiliary in a nursing home back in 1995 and aspired to be just like the Nurses who she worked with at that time. She started studying to become a registered Nurse, qualifying in 1998.

She secured a position in District Nursing, Downpatrick in 2001 when her daughter Erin was just one year old and she continued to progress in her career over the years.

Brenda completed her specialist practice in District Nursing and secured a post as a District Nursing Sister in Dunmurry in 2006 where she worked for 12 years.

Brenda went on to work as a Primary Care Manager in Lisburn and as the Locality Manager in Newtownards where she will be moving from shortly to take up a post as a Locality Manager in Downpatrick, where she was based for most of Erin’s young life.