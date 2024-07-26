Mulgrew Haulage team put their best foot forward to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In May members of Mulgrew Haulage team participated in the Moy Park Belfast City Marathon to raise funds for Lisburn-based charity Air Ambulance NI, in loving memory of their colleague Cathal McCrory.

The team took part in the eight mile walk, team relay challenge and some completed the full marathon, raising a huge £7,650 for their local charity, Air Ambulance NI.

The charity, working with partners at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service exists to ensure the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) is there for those who need it and currently it is needed on average twice per day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Area Fundraising Manager at the charity, Grace said: “We are so grateful to Amy, her team at Mulgrew Haulage who participated in the Moy Park Belfast City Marathon and everyone who supported their wonderful fundraising efforts.

Amy Mulgrew and Lisa Gray from Mulgrew Haulage presented a cheque for £7,650 to Air Ambulance NI. The money was raised by a team from the company who took part in the Belfast Marathon. Pic credit: Air Ambulance NI

"We recently had the pleasure of hosting Amy and Lisa down to our operational base, to give them an insight into the service and we were delighted to accept their incredible donation.

"The funds raised will help the medical team lift off by helicopter to reach future patients, wherever that may be in Northern Ireland. This is very much a service that no one wishes to need but is there for every one of us.

"As a service we rely heavily on charitable donations to keep the medical team in the air, delivering critical care to patients who have suffered trauma throughout Northern Ireland - without this type of support, the team simply couldn’t fly. Every single penny counts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to say a huge thank you to Amy and her team for taking on this incredible challenge and participating in this event, for their amazing support.”

The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre-hospital care direct to the casualty with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs.

Air Ambulance NI aspires to raise £2.5million each year to maintain and sustain this service, so public donations are crucial.