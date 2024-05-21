Mums and babies celebrate kangaroo care in the Ulster Hospital's neonatal unit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"From the moment you put your baby on your skin and see the heartbeat come down and their oxygen saturation levels improve, it really increases and enhances that bond. I credit the skin-skin contact we did every day, to how well Esme has improved."

These are the words of Amber Simpson, mum to baby Esme born on March 3, 2024 at 26 weeks, as the Neonatal Unit at the Ulster Hospital was abuzz with activity and joy as parents and staff joined together to celebrate Kangaroo Care Awareness Day, a day dedicated to promoting the benefits of skin-to-skin contact between parents and their premature babies.

Kangaroo Care, a method where babies are held skin-to-skin on a parent's chest, has been shown to improve infant health outcomes, enhance bonding and support parental mental health.

To mark Kangaroo Care Awareness Day, Mums within the unit were gifted 'goodie bags' containing items such as a beautiful storybook, a mirror for mums to see their baby's face during skin-skin contact, some refreshments and a sensory muslin donated by former Neonatal families.

Amber Simpson and Baby Esme. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Adding to the celebrations, TinyLife, Northern Ireland's premature baby charity, generously donated a hamper to mark the occasion. Consultant Paediatrican, Dr Nita Saxena drew the names from a bag and announced mum Amber Simpson as the lucky winner.

Amber was delighted to be the lucky winner and said: "TinyLife has been a massive advocate during this journey with Esme. It is reassuring to know there is support out there for parents of premature babies. Kangaroo Care has helped us through in more ways than one."

Jessica Templeton explained how Kangaroo Care has benefitted her son Andrew who was born prematurely on April 26, 2024.

Jessica Templeton with one of the mirrors gifted in the goodie bag. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Jessica explained: "It is vital for bonding, because they are unwell, you don't get to take them home, so it is important to have that one on one skin contact.

"Both I and my husband see this as our favourite part of the day. Kangaroo Care really helps with their development and in regulating temperature."