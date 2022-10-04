Naturobalance Wellness Studio celebrates its grand opening in the heart of Moira village
Naturobalance Wellness Studio, located in the heart of Moira village, has officially opened.
Melissa Johnson, the founder of Naturobalance, has 25 years experience in massage therapies and offers a wide range of stress reduction and pain relief treatments including Myokinesthetic Therapy, Reflexology and Holistic Massage.
Karina Todd is The Chrysalis Coach, a certified Women’s Coach specialising in stress management and menopause support.
Karina joins the team at Naturobalance to offer unique one-to-one coaching services, wellness workshops and group programmes, which she explains are “all aimed at supporting and empowering women to get the most out of life.”
Karina tells Ulster Star: “Naturobalance is a space like no other – it’s a serene, tranquil space offering exceptional wellness and coaching services to balance and restore your physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.
“Melissa and I believe our touch and talking therapies will help improve the lives of local women by giving them the chance to take time out from their busy lives to rest, relax and rejuvenate.”