Naturobalance Wellness Studio celebrates its grand opening in the heart of Moira village

Melissa Johnson, the founder of Naturobalance, has 25 years experience in massage therapies and offers a wide range of stress reduction and pain relief treatments including Myokinesthetic Therapy, Reflexology and Holistic Massage.

Karina Todd is The Chrysalis Coach, a certified Women’s Coach specialising in stress management and menopause support.

Karina joins the team at Naturobalance to offer unique one-to-one coaching services, wellness workshops and group programmes, which she explains are “all aimed at supporting and empowering women to get the most out of life.”

Karina tells Ulster Star: “Naturobalance is a space like no other – it’s a serene, tranquil space offering exceptional wellness and coaching services to balance and restore your physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.