Neonatal nurse creates cherished milestone moments book for parents

“Parents should never feel like a visitor in the Neonatal Unit. I just hope that when they receive a copy of my book, they will be able to use it to record every special moment with their baby.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the heartfelt words of Ulster Hospital’s Neonatal Unit Nurse Nikita Hall who has lovingly, illustrated and published ‘Adventures Through Neonatal’.

The book has taken two years to complete, with Nikita including individual sections for parents to fill in their Neonatal journey from first cuddles, hand and foot prints and when the time is right, heading for home goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikita explained why it was important to produce the book: “Around three, four years ago, I was working quite a lot with the bereavement side of the Neonatal Unit, supporting parents to make memories which is so important.

Ulster Hospital’s Neonatal Unit Nurse Nikita Hall with parents Nikita and Laura Johnston and baby daughter Eliza. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“While doing research I came across a book in the United States created by a mummy who had experienced Neonatal care. It was called ‘The Littlest Peanut’ and I thought how could we replicate that, or do something similar.

“Our parents who come through the Neonatal Unit want that ‘normal’ birthing process in that you give birth to your baby, you have your baby beside you, you get to change, feed and bathe them.

"Parents are not necessarily doing that on our ward and I think this book will really help them as they welcome their babies and make those memories. The idea behind the book is that we really should be making memories from the get go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book stresses how parents matter too, with pages for journaling and resources and links to Tiny Life, Aware NI, Mood Matters and Aware NI Post Natal Mental Health.

Nikita Hall with the published Adventures Through Neonatal book. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Nikita shared how the book helps document the most treasured milestones.

“Parents lifting their baby from the cot for their first cuddle is a milestone in itself, it’s a very precious time for any mummy and daddy,” she explained.

"We have whiteboards at the side of every bed in the Unit and not every parent understands why they are there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The book explains how those boards can be used for their own pictures, their own messages and it’s to try to make the space as personal as possible for that family.”

Following the birth of their twin daughters Eliza and Annie, who arrived at just 32 weeks old, mums Nikita and Laura Johnston described the book as a really good idea and commented: “I like the idea of adding in photos to make memories and there are also activities for parents.

“When you are in the Neonatal Unit you aren’t really thinking about that side of things, you are thinking of the beeping of the monitors and what is going on around you.

"It’s lovely to be able to get the babies hand prints and the footprints.

"So much thought that has gone into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The book explains how the staff are able to help as well and you have wee moments in it where you can write a journal and let the staff be a part of that if you want."

Nikita added how the book is “dedicated to every one of the tiny babies we have looked after in the Neonatal Unit at the Ulster Hospital.”