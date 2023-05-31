New funding will keep Air Ambulance NI in sky to provide additional critical response this year

A £10,000 grant received by Air Ambulance NI (AANI) will keep the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) in the sky for an additional two days per year, meaning medical response to at least four further critical incidences occurring locally can be responded to this year.

The Lisburn-based charity is one of six organisations that have benefitted from part of a £20,000 grant, delivered by SPAR NI as part of their annual Community Cashback Scheme.

The scheme aims to reward local groups and charities for their work and care for their community, helping them to continue, while growing and improving their services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AANI bring the emergency room where it is needed most, whether that is at the roadside or in a farmyard, attending some of the most traumatic medical incidences across the country every day.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising from Air Ambulance NI is pictured with Bronagh Luke from SPAR NI to receive a cheque for £10,000 as part of SPAR’s Community Cashback Grant Funding for 2023

The £10,000 grant will not only allow them to respond to more accidents, but in doing so will also enable the organisation to continue providing prehospital critical care, which can often be the difference in saving a life.

Colleen Milligan from Air Ambulance NI commented: “Funding is absolutely crucial to keeping us in the air and responding to Northern Ireland’s most critical incidents. We are living and working in the most challenging of times with everyone tightening their belts, so to have the Community Cashback Grant Scheme available is quite literally lifesaving.

“We want to extend our thanks to SPAR NI for this generous donation, it is support like this that we rely on entirely and without it we wouldn’t be able to keep going, so it is so greatly appreciated.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing at Henderson Group which owns SPAR in Northern Ireland commented: “It is an honour to show support to such selfless people doing vital work, day in and day out.

“These donations are needed now more than ever, evidenced by the number of entries received this year doubling that of last year. It is easy to see just how many amazing local charities and community groups need help to continue their work.