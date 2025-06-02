New Northern Ireland Waiting List Reimbursement Scheme comes into effect

A new scheme to help reduce healthcare waiting lists is now in place which will allow eligible patients to reclaim the cost of treatments they receive outside Northern Ireland.

The first phase of the new Waiting List Reimbursement Scheme came into effect on June 2 and offers reimbursement for eligible treatments in the Republic of Ireland.

A second phase will be implemented at a date to be confirmed, extending the scheme to cover treatments across the European Union, subject to funding.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said the £10million investment “is an important step in addressing the serious challenges posed by long hospital waiting lists”.

"As I outlined to the Assembly, this scheme is part of a much wider package of initiatives to reduce backlogs and deliver better outcomes for patients. It gives those who have waited two years or more the opportunity to seek treatment privately with the reassurance that costs will be reimbursed up to the HSC equivalent rate.

"I will continue to bring forward further measures to ensure patients across Northern Ireland get the care they need more quickly.”

The scheme will be available to patients who are ordinarily resident in Northern Ireland and have been waiting two years or more for hospital treatment on a HSC waiting list. It will cover procedures carried out in the Republic of Ireland.

Subject to available funding, the Department of Health is considering extending the scheme later this year to include procedures undertaken in other European Union countries.

Patients must receive prior approval from the Department before proceeding with treatment. Retrospective applications will not be accepted.

To support patients, a dedicated online information hub is being set up to provide full guidance on how to apply, eligibility criteria, frequently asked questions, and access to the application form.

A helpline will also be made available to assist patients with enquiries and the application process will operate Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm.