Ban on single-use vapes now in effect in Northern Ireland

A ban on single-use vapes is now in force in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ban has also come into effect across England, Scotland and Wales.

It is estimated that as many as five million single-use vapes are simply thrown in bins or littered every week across the UK, rather than being recycled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new restriction aims to reduce the number of vapes going into landfill or discarded as litter, where they can release harmful substances into the environment and endanger wildlife. It will also stop valuable resources such as cobalt, copper and lithium being used in single use devices.

A use on single-use vapes is now in force in the UK. Picture: NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images.

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir said the ban will benefit the environment as well as the public’s general health and wellbeing.

"My Department as well as counterparts in the UK Government, Scotland and Wales have worked together to introduce this ban concurrently, to provide a consistent approach across the UK for businesses as well as customers.

"If you do use vapes, I would encourage you to now make it a habit not to discard the devices and dispose of any broken or expired vapes responsibly by taking them to your local shop.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister Muir added: “Retailers must be aware of their legal responsibilities in disposing of any old stock and should offer a waste vape bin in-store for customers to recycle any remaining disposable vapes.”

Businesses were given six months to prepare for the change by selling any existing stock of single-use vapes. Retailers must now be able to demonstrate during any inspection that an average user can reuse a device by refilling and recharging.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) is encouraging parents and carers to use the ban on single use vapes as an opportunity to reduce vaping among young people.

Recent research by the PHA found that 46 per cent of year 14 school pupils surveyed currently vape, despite it being illegal to sell or supply vapes to under-18s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colette Rogers, strategic lead for tobacco control with the PHA, said: “The accessibility and low price of single use vapes have played a part in increasing their availability and shareability among young people, so the ban on these types of devices is an opportunity to address the concerning levels of vaping among teenagers.

"The new law means that products will only be compliant if they are refillable and rechargeable. We welcome this and hope it reduces the number of vapes in active use, and are asking parents and carers to use it as an opportunity to discourage vaping among young people and take steps to stop vapes from falling into the hands of under-18s.

"Our research has revealed that young people can easily access vapes, and they were most commonly obtained from friends and family, so the new law restricting the type of vapes which are now available should help us to collectively reduce the number reaching kids.”

The PHA said this legislation will have many benefits for our health as well as our environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colette added: “The rise of vaping among young people has become a pressing public health concern. E-cigarettes, or ‘vapes’, are extremely addictive and young people are particularly vulnerable.

"Vapes are an age-restricted product. It is illegal to sell a vape to someone who is under 18 and we would like to remind parents that it is illegal to buy or supply children with vapes. We want to encourage and support families to have open and engaging conversations with young people to steer them away from these products.

"We are pleased to see this ban come into force, which is a positive development in helping to protect public health. We are now another step closer in achieving our goal of having a smoke free generation, as well as helping to reduce the environmental impact of discarded single use vapes.”