The Department of Health has announced the opening of two specialist clinics to help reduce the time for cancer diagnosis and improve patient outcomes.

The Rapid Diagnosis Centres (RDCs) - the first of their kind in Northern Ireland – are at Whiteabbey Hospital and Dungannon’s South Tyrone Hospital.

The Department says the clinics are providing a new pathway for cancer treatment and are a key part of its 10-year Cancer Strategy published in March.

As part of a pilot programme, GPs in the Armagh and Dungannon and east Antrim areas are now able to refer patients into the RDCs. The centres will receive referrals for patients with non-specific but concerning symptoms which may lead to a diagnosis of cancer, but which do not meet the criteria of other red flag cancer pathways.

South Tyrone Hospital, Dungannon.

Over the coming year the sites will expand to accept referrals from GPs across the whole of Northern Ireland. They aim to reduce the time to diagnosis and improve overall patient experience.

Peter May, Department of Health permanent secretary, said: “This an important step forward in our ability to diagnose those harder to identify cancers, and is a key action set out in the Department’s Cancer Strategy. Most importantly, there is the opportunity to diagnose more people sooner and to improve both patient experience and outcomes.

“I am delighted to see these centres opening for patients after much hard work by all involved, and I look forward to their expansion over the next year.”

Heather Monteverde , Department of Health professional advisor, said: “We know that new approaches are needed to improve diagnostic pathways. If changes are not made, waiting times will continue to deteriorate, resulting in poorer outcomes.

Whiteabbey Hospital

“This new development will offer GPs access to a fast-track clinic for people who present with vague, undifferentiated symptoms which the GP suspects could be cancer. They will not only provide a better diagnostic service for patients and GPs, but will also be more efficient.”

Rapid Reporting

Patients referred to the RDCs will receive co-ordinated examination and investigations based on their needs in a one-stop environment with rapid reporting of results. With the consent of the patient, the RDC clinician will make an onward referral to the appropriate specialty for all patients who require further investigation or treatment.

Kevin McMahon, director of surgical and clinical services in the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, said: “This is a really welcome development supporting Trust teams to work with GPs to provide an early diagnosis for patients with vague but concerning symptoms that do not fit into any of the existing referral pathways.

“Whilst this is initially for the local east Antrim population we look forward to expanding this service to a much wider population in the near future.”