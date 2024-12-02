New performing arts partnership for people with learning disabilities gets under way in the Northern Trust
The exciting new programme will be rolled out in Larne, Antrim and Coleraine, with professional tutors on hand to guide and inspire participants.
The weekly sessions will culminate in biannual performances, with an overall aim to build personal skills, self-esteem and confidence.
Clare Rolston, Senior Day Services Manager within Day Opportunities said: “The idea came about from co-production engagement we held with our some of our service users, who identified performing arts as something they wanted to get involved in.
“We have offered this on a sessional short term basis before, and due to its success and positive outcomes there was an appetite to build on this further.
“Using music, dance and drama, our service users will be able to explore different forms of emotions and types of characters, under the expertise of our expert providers from the Music Yard, May We and Cmac, which will be meaningful as well as fun.
“Everyone is looking forward to getting started, especially because we’ve included performances for friends, family and colleagues as part of the programme which will enable the participants to showcase their achievements.”
The addition of performing arts to the day opportunities repertoire builds on the Northern Trust’s commitment to lever the arts as a means to improve health and wellbeing.
Health and Wellbeing Manager Nicola Arbuckle added: “As part of our Arts and Wellbeing Strategy, our vision is to enhance the care and enrich the lives of our people through engagement with the arts.
“It is widely recognised that the arts can make a positive impact on health and wellbeing for all. In recent years we have worked with a wide range of organisations on the delivery of arts-based programme within our facilities and at a community level, and this new initiative will build on this success.
“It’s been hugely encouraging for us to hear directly from our service users that this is something they want to do and we are all looking forward to seeing how the project progresses and how it benefits those involved.”