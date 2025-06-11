New urgent care centre to open at Ulster Hospital

A new Urgent Care Centre will open at the Ulster Hospital on Thursday June 19 at 8am, providing a modern, purpose-built facility to assess and treat a range of minor injuries and patients requiring urgent care.

From 6pm on Wednesday June 18, the current Minor Injury Unit, at the front of the Ulster Hospital site, will close. This service has been operating from the old Emergency Department, since September 2023.

From Thursday June 19, patients with minor injuries will now be seen in the new Urgent Care Centre, which is located in the level below the Emergency Department.

It can be accessed through the Critical Care Unit at the rear of the hospital site, beside the multi-storey car park. Signs will be in place to guide patients to the new centre.

Anna MacDonald (Consultant Emergency Medicine) discussing treatment plan in the new centre. Pic credit: SEHSCT

The Urgent Care Centre will operate a walk-in and Phone First service, available seven days a week from 8am – 6pm.

It is designed to treat a wide range of minor injuries, such as broken bones, burns and scalds, bites, nosebleeds, cuts, sprains and wounds and other various minor injuries.

The Phone First triage service is available Monday to Friday from 8am – 6pm, where patients will be given an appointment if appropriate. This service can be accessed by calling (028) 9151 0110.

The Trust’s Director of Unscheduled Care, Marc Neil said: “We now have fantastic facilities in which to deliver urgent and emergency care at the Ulster Hospital.

The new Urgent Care Centre will open on June 19. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"It has been a hugely significant investment by the Trust to deliver this brand new facility. It will be excellent for our patients and for our staff.”

Clinical Director of Emergency Medicine, Dr Andrew Dobbin added: “The new Urgent Care Centre represents a major investment in how we provide timely care for patients with minor injuries.

"By locating it alongside the Emergency Department, we are improving access, patient flow and the overall experience.

From Thursday 19 June 2025, patients with minor injuries will now be seen in the new Urgent Care Centre, which is located in the level below the Emergency Department. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"The facility will allow us to treat patients more efficiently in a modern, purpose-built environment.”

Interim Clinical Manager for Emergency and Acute Unscheduled Care, Maggie Magowan commented: “Our staff have worked extremely hard to prepare for this transition and we are delighted to now be able to offer this enhanced service.”