NI award for North Coast Pilates
Coleraine business, North Coast Pilates & Physiotherapy, has taken home the award for Pilates Class of the Year at the recent NI Health and Fitness Awards.
Over 400 gym owners, personal trainers and fitness professionals gathered at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in South Belfast where business and individuals were awarded through various categories, including Health & Fitness Service of the Year, Breakthrough Personal Trainer, Gym Team of the Year and Community Engagement of the Year.
Billy Murray was awarded the top award of the night, Outstanding Contribution to the Industry, nominated by the judging panel who said: “For the past 30 years, Billy Murray has been providing a place of sanctuary for hundreds of people, young and old, throughout the community, which is more than a gym or a place to get fit. They’ve gained confidence and purpose, and have had the chance to learn and grow through Billy’s grit and determination.”
Other winners on the night included Bodyfit Mums in Portadown for the Innovation Award, Bubba Ali of Bubba’s Project Gym in Armagh for Covid Champion / Lockdown Legend and Stephanie Clarke of SHEEfit for Breakthrough Personal Trainer and Light Bite Protein Snacks in Newry for Health and Fitness Retailer / Product of the Year.
The judging panel was made up of coach and online fitness expert Ian Young; diabetic muscle and fitness author, podcaster and educator, Phil Graham; SAS: Who Dares Wins winner and Fit ID co-founder, Connor Smyth; former Irish Rugby Union player, Stephen Ferris and best-selling author and fitness influencer Maeve Madden, who also took care of hosting duties alongside Q Radio’s Ibe Sesay.