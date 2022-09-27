NI award for North Coast Pilates

Over 400 gym owners, personal trainers and fitness professionals gathered at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in South Belfast where business and individuals were awarded through various categories, including Health & Fitness Service of the Year, Breakthrough Personal Trainer, Gym Team of the Year and Community Engagement of the Year.

Billy Murray was awarded the top award of the night, Outstanding Contribution to the Industry, nominated by the judging panel who said: “For the past 30 years, Billy Murray has been providing a place of sanctuary for hundreds of people, young and old, throughout the community, which is more than a gym or a place to get fit. They’ve gained confidence and purpose, and have had the chance to learn and grow through Billy’s grit and determination.”

The North Coast Pilates team with their award

Other winners on the night included Bodyfit Mums in Portadown for the Innovation Award, Bubba Ali of Bubba’s Project Gym in Armagh for Covid Champion / Lockdown Legend and Stephanie Clarke of SHEEfit for Breakthrough Personal Trainer and Light Bite Protein Snacks in Newry for Health and Fitness Retailer / Product of the Year.