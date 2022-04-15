The Northern Ireland Children to Lapland Trust (NICLT) has partnered with eight NI companies to provide children’s hospital units with the much-needed gifts.

The drive to deliver the much-needed sensory toys and equipment to paediatric units across NI has been deemed a success by charity, the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland Trust (NICLT).

The scheme included eight paediatric units, including the Blossom Childrens and Young People’s Centre in Craigavon and the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Pictured are Craigavon Area Hospital Staff Nurse Megan McDowell; Student Nurse Lauren McCorry; Acting Ward Manager Diana Symington; Wineflair (one of the charity’s corporate partners) MD Andrea Carson; Northern Ireland Children to Lapland Trust (NICLT) General Manager Fiona Williamson; and Deputy Ward Sister Faith Farrell.

It was created by NICLT Trustee Dr Mark Rollins to support children living with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions and who spend a lot of their precious time in hospital and/or hospice settings.

The idea came about as a result of the pandemic, which prevented the charity from carrying out its traditional annual flight to Lapland, which has been creating memories for children with challenging conditions for the past 12 years.

A number of leading Northern Ireland businesses are corporate partners of the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland Trust.

Their ongoing financial support allowed the charity to present approximately £1,000 worth of sensory toys and equipment to their respective paediatric units.

Among those corporate partners were The Bushmills Inn (Causeway Hospital), Glens of Antrim Potatoes (Antrim Area Hospital) and C-Tec (NI) in Newry (Daisy Hill Hospital).

Also Hagan Homes (NI Children’s Hospice), Wineflair (Craigavon Area Hospital) and Barclay Communications (The Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children).

Other donors included CosyRoof (Altnagelvin Area Hospital) and Bells Crossgar Motors (Ulster Hospital).

The charity was also delighted to be able to make a similar donation to the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

