North Antrim Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan has hit out at the latest patient waiting list times in the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

"In this area of North Antrim within the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, the most up to date patient waiting list times show are shocking and show that politicians must get back to work and prioritise our health service,” he said.

"These figures show lots of people are on waiting lists for up to 5 -6 years before getting a referral or receiving treatment. Cancer referrals are waiting up to six months. These aren’t just statistics but are members of our families, or friends or our community.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr McGuigan also called on the DUP to ‘return to work’.

MLA Philip McGuigan

“The deal is done. People are now clearly focused on getting an Executive up and running and want all parties around the table working together to deliver for workers, families, and local businesses."

Advertisement