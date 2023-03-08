Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

North Antrim MLA McGuigan blasts patient waiting list times as 'shocking'

North Antrim Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan has hit out at the latest patient waiting list times in the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

By Una Culkin
2 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 12:36pm

"In this area of North Antrim within the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, the most up to date patient waiting list times show are shocking and show that politicians must get back to work and prioritise our health service,” he said.

"These figures show lots of people are on waiting lists for up to 5 -6 years before getting a referral or receiving treatment. Cancer referrals are waiting up to six months. These aren’t just statistics but are members of our families, or friends or our community.”

Mr McGuigan also called on the DUP to ‘return to work’.

Most Popular
MLA Philip McGuigan
MLA Philip McGuigan
MLA Philip McGuigan

“The deal is done. People are now clearly focused on getting an Executive up and running and want all parties around the table working together to deliver for workers, families, and local businesses."

Read More
Council’s blue plaque deal could pave way for Mark Ashton Portrush memorial – Su...
Sinn FeinNorthern Health and Social Care TrustPeopleDUP