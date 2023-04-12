Register
Northern Health and Social Care Trust achieves Silver Investors In People accreditation

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has been recognised as a Silver level organisation by Investors in People.

By Una Culkin
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST

The Investors In People programme aims to improve workplace culture. The Trust was first endorsed by Investors in People back in 2018, and the recent process illustrated a welcome increase in average ratings achieved through the most challenging of times.

Project co-sponsors Jennifer Welsh, Chief Executive, and Jacqui Reid, Executive Director of Human Resources, Corporate Communications and Organisation Development personally thanked those involved.

Jennifer Welsh said: “This accreditation gives us the assurance that Team North is on the right track but we still have lots to do and I want to see a future where we are all coming in to work each day, proud of what we are doing, proud to be part of Team North. I want everyone to be able to say that Team North is more than a workplace – it’s who we are.”

Pictured at the recent Investors In People celebration are Stephanie McCutcheon, Jacqui Reid, Northern Health and Social Care Trust Executive Director of Human Resources, Corporate Communications and Organisation Development, and Northern Health and Social Care Trust Chief Executive, Jennifer Welsh.Pictured at the recent Investors In People celebration are Stephanie McCutcheon, Jacqui Reid, Northern Health and Social Care Trust Executive Director of Human Resources, Corporate Communications and Organisation Development, and Northern Health and Social Care Trust Chief Executive, Jennifer Welsh.
