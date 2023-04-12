The Investors In People programme aims to improve workplace culture. The Trust was first endorsed by Investors in People back in 2018, and the recent process illustrated a welcome increase in average ratings achieved through the most challenging of times.

Jennifer Welsh said: “This accreditation gives us the assurance that Team North is on the right track but we still have lots to do and I want to see a future where we are all coming in to work each day, proud of what we are doing, proud to be part of Team North. I want everyone to be able to say that Team North is more than a workplace – it’s who we are.”