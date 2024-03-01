Northern Health Trust says it ‘remains committed’ to providing care for all those in need in the community
The Trust was responding to Department of Health figures showing that a total of 1,157 people were waiting for a full domiciliary care package in January, and 553 for a partial package.
The figures were obtained by SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone following a question in the Assembly on domiciliary care to Health Minister Robin Swann.
A Trust spokesperson said in a statement: "In common with all parts of the region, the Northern Trust finds it difficult to secure capacity to meet increasing demand for domiciliary care and we acknowledge the impact of this on service users and their families.
"There has been an 8% growth in the number of clients per 10,000 population receiving domiciliary care in the Northern Trust area between 2021 and 2023. We have experienced the highest growth of all Trusts, with only one experiencing a reduction.
"24% of all older adults receiving domiciliary care in Northern Ireland, and 29% of all older adults receiving mental health services alongside domiciliary care, are from the Northern Trust.
"Despite the challenges, we remain committed to ensuring that all those in need receive the care that they require. The Social Care Collaborative Forum led by the Department of Health is considering the systemic issues in domiciliary care provision and we are fully engaged in this process.
"We also recognise those individuals who have assumed a caring responsibility for a family member, friend, or loved one. They make an immeasurable contribution to the health and wellbeing of so many people in our communities every day."