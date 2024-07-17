Northern Ireland man's sarcoma battle helps raise vital awareness of hidden cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland man Ronnie Patton, has bravely shared his journey of battling Sarcoma to raise awareness about this rare and often overlooked form of cancer.

Diagnosed in July 2023, Ronnie underwent major surgery in November 2023 in the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham to remove part of his pelvis and left leg in an effort to combat the disease. He has now been declared cancer-free from this cruel disease.

Sarcomas are a group of rare cancers that can arise in various parts of the body and can affect individuals of all ages.

In the UK, approximately 5,300 people are diagnosed with Sarcoma each year, with around 120 of these cases in Northern Ireland.

Ronnie Patton shares his battle with Sarcoma to encourage others to seek medical advice if they find anything unusual. Pic credit: SEHSCT

As July marks Sarcoma Awareness Month, through his personal story, Ronnie aims to shed light on the challenges faced by Sarcoma patients and the crucial need for increased awareness.

Ronnie's Sarcoma journey began when he first discovered a lump on his buttock whilst showering.

He contacted his GP who referred him to the Ulster Hospital for several tests. The results of the tests showed he had a Sarcoma and he was referred for further scans and tests to determine the extent of the cancer.

Ronnie, who lives in Bangor, was informed that he required major surgery as the tumour was a considerable size and was referred to the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham.

Ronnie explained: "For me, the good news out of all of this was that the tumour would hopefully respond to surgery and I would not require Chemotherapy.

"We met with the Consultant in the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham who explained to me how he was going to carry out the operation.

"We came away from that meeting feeling very confident that he could remove the Sarcoma without damaging the leg. However, this turned out not to be possible as the tumour had grown quite aggressively.

"Since the surgery in November 2023, I have been recuperating.

"I was told the surgery would be life-changing, but at the time, I did not understand what that actually meant.

"I am now in a wheelchair and I am not as independent as I used to be. I rely on other people more than ever now."

Despite the physical and emotional toll, Ronnie remains resilient and determined to spread awareness about the disease.

Ronnie continued: "It is important for me to maintain as normal a life as possible. The Sarcoma Team in the Ulster Hospital have been amazing.

"They brought me through my diagnosis step by step and explained that everyone's diagnosis is different.

"The big step forward for me was when I was told I was clear from the cancer and they would see me in six months for another check-up.

"I want people to understand that Sarcoma can happen to anyone, at any age. Early detection is crucial, and I hope my story encourages others to seek medical advice if they notice unusual symptoms."

South Eastern Trust Sarcoma Clinical Nurse Specialists, Gemma Bowman and Jill Kennedy added: "Sarcoma Awareness Month is not only about raising awareness of Sarcoma, it is an opportunity to really drive home the importance of early diagnosis.

"This is something we feel passionately about. Many of our patients experience a lengthy diagnostic process, to be able to shorten this would be amazing.”