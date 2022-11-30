A Northern Ireland mother has created Pregnancy Sickness Care Packages for women at the Ulster Hospital to let them know they are not alone, after suffering from a rare pregnancy condition, Hyperemesis Gravidarum, throughout all three of her pregnancies.

Sarah Eames, who was severely impacted by Hyperemesis Gravidarum in three pregnancies, is committed to raising awareness and breaking the stigma surrounding the rare condition.

Hyperemesis Gravidarum is a condition that affects 20,000 pregnant women in the UK each year and which had a severe impact on the Northern Ireland mother who has reached out to help other women like her.

Sarah Eames with her beautiful daughter Mathilda, who was born earlier this year. Sarah is committed to raising awareness around Hyperemesis Gravidarum, after suffering from the rare, debilitating condition throughout three pregnancies

Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, famously suffered from throughout all three of her pregnancies, causes severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and dehydration. The debilitating condition can sometimes be misdiagnosed with the common pregnancy symptom being morning sickness. This misdiagnosis can further impact the mental health of those suffering.

In a revealing interview in 2020 with ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby Podcast’, the royal told host Giovanna Fletcher:

“I got very bad morning sickness, so I’m not the happiest of pregnant people.

“Lots of people have it far, far worse, but it was definitely a challenge,” Kate said. “Not just for me but also for your loved ones around you.”

Indeed, during her third pregnancy, Sarah was diagnosed with severe Hyperemesis Gravidarum. This meant she was unable to eat and drink normally from week five of pregnancy. Sarah described how she was only able to consume a few “safe” foods and drinks without them aggravating her symptoms further. However, no matter what she ate, Sarah suffered daily from continuous vomiting from the moment she woke up.

Sarah spent the majority of her pregnancy in and out of hospitals for prolonged admissions for anti-sickness treatment, fluid replacement and steroid treatment. This exhausting experience led to Sarah becoming bedbound. This condition turned a time that was supposed to be filled with joy and happiness, to a very dark and lonely experience for Sarah.

Thankfully, Sarah’s daughter Mathilda was born earlier this year and thankfully as soon as she was born, the sickness began to recede.

This is a time in Sarah’s life that she will never forget, and now she wants to help other mums who are suffering. Sarah has started a fundraiser to create Pregnancy Sickness Care Packages for woman who have been admitted to Hospital. The package includes positive affirmations, lip balms, hair ties, tissues, eye masks, face cloths, note pads and pens.

Sarah explains: “My hope is that this will help woman feel less alone. Thank you to my friends, family and all those I don’t know who have all kindly donated money to help me do this.”

The first batch of care packages has already been delivered to the Ulster Hospital, where both Maternity and Neely Ward received a number of boxes for patients.