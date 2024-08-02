Northern Trust opens new podiatry and paediatric speech and language facility in Cookstown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Podiatry and paediatric speech and language services in the Mid-Ulster area have been significantly enhanced by the opening of a new purpose-built building.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust recently marked the completion of the facility which is located beside Westlands Residential Home in Cookstown.

The modular building, known as Cookstown Community Clinic, represents significant investment and planning, based on patients’ needs.

Speaking about the new premises Jill Bradley, Assistant Director, Allied Health Professionals, said: “I was very pleased to attend the official opening of this new accommodation for our Allied Health Professionals in Cookstown.

Members of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust Speech and Language Therapy team - Rosie Sleator, Donna McCollum, Phelma O’Neill, Paula Stinson, Shauna Donnelly, Elaine Maxwell and Deirdre Lavery. Credit: Submitted

“Colleagues from podiatry and speech and language therapy are looking forward to working together in this collaborative way, with purpose built rooms for both professions ensuring that the community can access the care they require within a modern, comfortable building.

“The building offers bright and spacious clinical areas, shared waiting areas and onsite parking, and initial feedback from staff and service users alike has been extremely positive."