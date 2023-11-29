Nurses visit Buckingham Palace and meet the King to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS
This prestigious event acknowledged the dedication and commitment which is made by international healthcare professionals across Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland.
Their attendance reflects the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust's commitment to recognising and appreciating the diverse and essential contributions of healthcare professionals.
Staff Nurse, Rahul Rajesh, was honoured to attend Buckingham Palace saying: "I was delighted to have the opportunity to speak with King Charles. It was truly a memorable event, one that I will cherish for a lifetime."
Staff Nurse, Winston Orong added: "Since I was a child it was one of my dreams to meet royalty and it exceeded my expectations. It was so much more than I could have ever imagined."