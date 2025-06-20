Oasis Travel pedals the periphery for the Northern Ireland Pancreatic Cancer Charity
Braving wind, rain, and 48 hours of relentless cycling, 20 Oasis Travel colleagues took on 480-mile challenge around Northern Ireland in memory of former finance director, Gary Corkin, and others lost to pancreatic cancer.
Speaking about the challenge, Managing Director of Oasis Travel, Scott McCabe, said: “As a business, NIPANC is close to our hearts.
"Over the 480 miles, we faced laughter, tears, fatigue, and every emotion in between during the challenge, but through it all, our purpose remained crystal clear: we ride for those we’ve lost, for those still fighting, and for the future we’re determined to change together.
“Despite the tired legs, sleepless nights, wind, and rain, we’d do it all again a hundred times over.
"I’m so proud of the team, particularly those who aren’t regular cyclists, as everyone gave it 100% effort.”
A heartfelt thank you from Oasis Travel goes out to all customers, family and friends of the business, who collectively helped Oasis Travel to exceed its £10,000 target.
Pedal the Periphery began two years ago when sisters Andrea Harrower from Dromara and Cathy Booth from Hillsborough decided to get on their bikes and cycle the periphery of Northern Ireland to raise funds for pancreatic cancer charity NIPANC in memory of Andrea’s husband Paddy, a former PE teacher at Wallace High School in Lisburn, and a school friend of Cathy’s, Natalie Wilson who died, age 40 from the disease, leaving behind three young children.