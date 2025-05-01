Parents praise the fantastic and vital work of dedicated maternity support staff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“There is nothing like new life being brought into the world,” said Ulster Hospital Maternity Support Worker, Frances Topping who has provided a gentle and reassuring hand to new mums and babies since taking up her role six years ago.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having started as a Healthcare Assistant in 2010, Frances shared how she was encouraged to pursue a post to become a Maternity Support Worker.

Frances explained how Maternity Support Workers are there to help when mums and their newborns come onto the Post Natal Ward,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We help with their personal care and to keep them mobilised especially when recovering from a C-section and help them to feed their babies. We would also carry out clinical duties if bloods need taken. We really just help ease mums into motherhood.

Maternity Support Worker, Amy Pyper with new mum Catherine Cardwell and baby Ronan. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“I love every minute of what I do. To see a mum coming down from the Labour Ward and to see new life, that baby in the mums arms, to see that joy, there is nothing like new life being brought into this world. It is a privilege every single day.”

Maternity Support Worker in the Home from Home Unit, Ann Kelly described how she would encourage "anyone considering becoming a Maternity Support Worker to go for it!”

She added: “I have worked for the South Eastern Trust for 25 years and I love what I do, it is so rewarding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I liaise with the Midwives and work alongside them in following their lead in helping with the delivery of babies. It is amazing to see the bond between mum and baby in the Unit.”

Maternity Support Worker, Frances Topping with new mum Amy and baby girl Cambrie Wilson. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Having started her career as a Healthcare Assistant with the South Eastern Trust, Amy Pyper joined the Post Natal Ward to become a Maternity Support Worker in October 2024.

Amy explained: “I really wanted to get hospital experience as I have always wanted to be a Midwife. I thought that undertaking the course to become a Maternity Support Worker would be a great way to progress my career.”

New mum Catherine Cardwell praised the care of Amy as she celebrated the birth of her baby son Ronan.

As Amy handed the precious bundle to the new mum, Catherine described the care as "brilliant, the staff are just amazing!”