Parents praise the fantastic and vital work of dedicated maternity support staff
Having started as a Healthcare Assistant in 2010, Frances shared how she was encouraged to pursue a post to become a Maternity Support Worker.
Frances explained how Maternity Support Workers are there to help when mums and their newborns come onto the Post Natal Ward,
She said: “We help with their personal care and to keep them mobilised especially when recovering from a C-section and help them to feed their babies. We would also carry out clinical duties if bloods need taken. We really just help ease mums into motherhood.
“I love every minute of what I do. To see a mum coming down from the Labour Ward and to see new life, that baby in the mums arms, to see that joy, there is nothing like new life being brought into this world. It is a privilege every single day.”
Maternity Support Worker in the Home from Home Unit, Ann Kelly described how she would encourage "anyone considering becoming a Maternity Support Worker to go for it!”
She added: “I have worked for the South Eastern Trust for 25 years and I love what I do, it is so rewarding.
"I liaise with the Midwives and work alongside them in following their lead in helping with the delivery of babies. It is amazing to see the bond between mum and baby in the Unit.”
Having started her career as a Healthcare Assistant with the South Eastern Trust, Amy Pyper joined the Post Natal Ward to become a Maternity Support Worker in October 2024.
Amy explained: “I really wanted to get hospital experience as I have always wanted to be a Midwife. I thought that undertaking the course to become a Maternity Support Worker would be a great way to progress my career.”
New mum Catherine Cardwell praised the care of Amy as she celebrated the birth of her baby son Ronan.
As Amy handed the precious bundle to the new mum, Catherine described the care as "brilliant, the staff are just amazing!”