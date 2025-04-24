South Eastern Trust celebrates Lisburn’s unsung heroes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The South Eastern Health Trust has been celebrating the unsung heroes in Lisburn’s Primary and Community Care Centre as part of World Admin Day.

Child Health Secretary, Gary Martin who’s based at Lisburn’s Primary and Community Care Centre (LPCCC) is more than happy to sing the praises of the admin teams who play such a crucial role in the Trust.

“The role of administration within the South Eastern Trust is so important. The ‘admin’ teams are there for each and every step of a patient’s journey,” he said.

Gary shared how he has 12 years of administrative experience under his belt, having started his career as a Trust agency worker in various departments that required assistance.

Lisburn’s Primary and Community Care Centre (LPCCC)’s Child Health Secretary Gary Martin is praised as one of the Trust's unsung heroes. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“I was moving around all the admin services within the hospital at when I started,” he explained. “This was a good way of getting to know how the hospital worked, to be able to see and learn the processes from when a patient is referred to a particular service to everything in between and to eventual discharge.”

Gary explained how he became a Child Health Secretary within the Trust’s Autism Service.

“My day starts with getting everything set up for what is ahead as we have numerous clinics running throughout the day,” he continued.

“The team checks that there are no messages overnight, keeping on top of phone calls or cancellations and making sure that the clinicians have everything they need to complete their assessments.

Lisburn’s Primary and Community Care Centre (LPCCC)’s Child Health Secretary Matthew Glasgow is praised as one of the Trust's unsung heroes. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“The role of admin is so vital the Trust. We are often the first point of contact. It is great and so rewarding to know that the team is making a difference as we get positive messages fed back into the service. In admin you support our clinicians.

"It has often been said, ‘We are the glue that sticks everything together and we are here to make a difference’.”

Gary’s colleague and fellow Child Health Secretary, Matthew Glasgow added: “I enjoy everything about my role. It is so varied. I love the clinic rotation and it is a great job to do. We are working very much from the ground up and we remember every child, every parent that we are working with and I know that the clinicians appreciate that.”