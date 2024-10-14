Patients concerned about their safety and care after closure of Magherafelt health centre

By Stanley Campbell
Published 14th Oct 2024, 12:32 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 12:35 BST
There are concerns among patients in Magherafelt about their safety and care after the closure of the Fairhill Health Centre in the town.

SDLP MLP Patsy McGlone has asked the Health Minister Mike Nesbitt to clarify arrangements for patients after its closure on November 1.

People need to know that their access to GPs will not be affected, that any ongoing treatment will continue uninterrupted, and that clinics will still be available,” he said.

“I have asked the Health Minister a priority written question in the Assembly to clarify these issues.

Fairhill Health Centre in Magherafelt. Credit: GoogleFairhill Health Centre in Magherafelt. Credit: Google
“In particular, I have asked him what measures are being taken to ensure the safety and care of patients from Fairhill Health Centre following its closure.

“Despite the Rural Needs Act and other legislation, there appears to be little real protection for rural services. We have seen cut after cut, particularly to health services, in rural areas for years.

“The Minister needs to ensure that any solution he implements does not further destabilise the remaining GP practices or compromise the overall stability of primary care services in the region.”

Related topics:
