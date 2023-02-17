Pet Therapy dogs give residents paws for thought at Ballymacoss Assisted Living Unit

Pet therapy at Ballymacoss Supported Living Unit in Lisburn is proving a great success with service users and staff.

Each week, two specially trained 'Pets As Therapy' dogs and their handlers visit the unit to provide relaxation therapy.

Highlighting the benefits of the visits, Jayne Merrell, Manager of Ballymacoss Supported Living Unit said:, "Spending time with animals is a really accessible way of improving your mental health. The dogs help the service users to relax and open up which is really nice to see."

Pets as Therapy dogs visit Ballymacoss Assisted Living Unit

Sue Christie from Pets as Therapy added: "We really enjoy coming out with the dogs, service users really enjoy the therapy. The visits really make a difference, staff tell us that the service users talk about it.

"It is an opportunity to do something to help improve the lives and wellbeing of the service users. It is also an opportunity for the dogs to show off some of their tricks and to get some extra treats!"

