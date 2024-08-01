Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inspired by his daughter who is battling cancer, Portadown businessman Don Woolsey is doing a 24 hour fast on his 72nd birthday to raise vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Don, who is no stranger to raising funds for various charities, will fast from all food for 24 hours on August 8 to raise money for the Macmillan nurses who have been supporting his daughter, Christine McNally, through her cancer treatment.

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret (a Macmillan Nurse), with Portadown businessman Don Woolsey and his daughter Christine McNally who is currently battling cancer.

-

Christine was diagnosed in May 2024 with Triple Negative Breast Cancer - Stage 3. She is half way through her chemo with 9 weeks of weekly treatment starting next week. After that, she will have surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don, who has carried out Christmas Day fasts over the years for charities close to his heart, said: “Christine continues to inspire us daily and is just amazing, just like all the nurses in the Macmillan Building in Craigavon Area Hospital who do so much amazing work day and daily which is why we are asking for you to support them!

"She is remarkable and we are all extremely proud of her,” said Don who owns Scotch Street Filling Station and Woolsey's Costcutter.

"Whether you can give £1 or £100, we appreciate any donation to this fantastic cause. Donations can be made via the JustGiving link or you can donate cash into the collection buckets in our shop.”

Macmillan gives people with cancer everything they’ve got. If you’re diagnosed, your worries are Macmillan’s worries. Macmillan’s doing whatever it takes. But without your help, Macmillan can’t support everyone who needs them.