Fancy a ‘December dash’ around the north coast before tucking into your Christmas dinner this year?

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If so, why not join local mental health charity The Hummingbird Project in their December Dash to raise funds and awareness with a run from Portrush’s Ramore Head to Portstewart Golf Club, starting at 10.30am.

Local man Chris Boreland has organised the fundraiser and has started a JustGiving appeal to raise funds for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing about the December 25 fundraiser, Chris said: “December can be an emotional and lonely month for people. I want to show you you’re not alone and The Hummingbird Project do an excellent job.

Fancy a December Dash on Christmas Day before you tuck into your Christmas lunch? Then the Hummingbird Project wants to hear from you. Credit Hummingbird Project

"The money raised is going to this brilliant local charity and every pound donated could save a life at a time of year when many struggle to cope.”

The ‘Port to Port’ dash will meet at Lansdowne car park in Portrush and for further details on how to get involved, check out The Hummingbird Project Facebook page.