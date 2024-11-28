'Port to Port December Dash' on Christmas Day to raise funds for local mental health charity The Hummingbird Project
If so, why not join local mental health charity The Hummingbird Project in their December Dash to raise funds and awareness with a run from Portrush’s Ramore Head to Portstewart Golf Club, starting at 10.30am.
Local man Chris Boreland has organised the fundraiser and has started a JustGiving appeal to raise funds for the charity.
Writing about the December 25 fundraiser, Chris said: “December can be an emotional and lonely month for people. I want to show you you’re not alone and The Hummingbird Project do an excellent job.
"The money raised is going to this brilliant local charity and every pound donated could save a life at a time of year when many struggle to cope.”
The ‘Port to Port’ dash will meet at Lansdowne car park in Portrush and for further details on how to get involved, check out The Hummingbird Project Facebook page.