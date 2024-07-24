Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading social care charity Praxis Care held a garden party at St Paul’s Court, Lisburn, transforming the area into a vibrant celebration.

The organisation turned 40 on July 3rd, marking four decades of dedicated service and support for individuals with mental ill health, learning disabilities, autism and dementia.

The joyous event brought together the people Praxis Care supports, their families and friends, staff and the local community. Attendees enjoyed a variety of activities including dancing, a trip down memory lane with ‘Remember When’, food, celebration cake and live singing from Danske Bank volunteers.

Sandra Leckey, Founder and Facilitator of ‘Remember When’, said: “Absolutely delighted to facilitate reminiscence at St Paul’s Court to celebrate 40 years of Praxis Care.

Brian Green and Nikki Irwin at the Praxis Care celebration at St Paul's Court. Pic credit: Praxis Care

"Ballroom romance stories were plentiful followed by jiving and quickstep dances and of course a waltz. Praxis Care provide great care available for people who need it.”

Nikki Irwin, Praxis Care’s Acting Director for Human Resources and Learning & Development, was touched by the effort put into celebrating this milestone, saying: “What a lovely celebration for St. Paul’s Court as the individuals party and give thanks for the last 40 years of Praxis Care.”

Laura, volunteer from Danske Bank, performed at the celebrations. She said: “It’s very rewarding to see residents enjoying dance and singing along to music. Truly wonderful organisation.”

Robbie and Maisie Spindlow at the Praxis Care celebration at St Paul's Court. Pic credit: Praxis Care

This event was just one in a series of 40 celebrations taking place this summer across Ireland, the UK and the Isle of Man to mark this significant anniversary.