Praxis Care celebrates 'exceptional' Magherafelt volunteers at annual event

Pictured at the Praxis Volunteer Celebration Event in Belfast Castle are, from left, Deirdre Carr, Roisin Scullion and Karen Robinson. Credit: Supplied

Seven members of Praxis Care in Magherafelt were honoured at its dedicated volunteers annual celebration event held at Belfast Castle.

The event, which brought together over 50 attendees, including 23 volunteers, paid tribute to those who generously give their time and efforts to support the charity's mission of empowering individuals to live more independent lives.

Among those recognised were seven exceptional volunteers from the Magherafelt area, whose contributions span up to an impressive 25 years of service.

Praxis Care began as a befriending service and has grown into one of the UK and Ireland’s leading social care providers.

Volunteers play a vital role in befriending, service support, and other activities that enrich the lives of those supported by the charity. Praxis Care benefits from the dedication of more than 80 volunteers.

Praxis Care’s Volunteer Manager, Ian Cardwell, said: “Praxis Care takes great pride in showing thanks to the dedicated volunteers who help make the charity’s mission a reality. Their selflessness and commitment are vital in supporting those in care, and events like this provide the opportunity to express deep gratitude for their ongoing contributions.”

This year’s celebration featured moving speeches from three volunteers – Ada, Ivor and Andrew - who shared their personal experiences and the profound rewards of volunteering with Praxis Care.

Their heartfelt stories highlighted the dual impact of volunteering, enriching the lives of those they support, while offering meaningful personal growth and fulfilment.

Mr Caldwell added: “The stories told by Ada, Ivor and Andrew made me very proud to be Praxis Care’s Volunteer Manager – a great way to end 2024.”

The celebration was attended by Deirdre Carr, Regional Director of Care and Development for Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man, who joined the occasion to highlight the importance of volunteer contributions in strengthening the services Praxis Care provides across the region.

This year’s event honoured 12 volunteers with long service awards, recognising their outstanding contributions.

The full list of long service award recipients is as follows:

Roisin Scullion 25 years Magherafelt Befriending Service.

Andrew Baillie 15 years Young People Leaving Care Service, Belfast.

Ivor Faulkner 15 years Magherafelt Befriending Service.

Margaret Bradley 15 years Magherafelt Befriending Service.

Ada Gray 10 years Befriender, Belfast.

Anita McGurk 10 years Magherafelt Befriending Service.

Brian Johnson 10 years The Croft, Newtonabbey.

Martina Kennedy 10 years Magherafelt Befriending Service.

Paddy Henry 10 years Magherafelt Befriending Service.

Patsy Devlin 10 years Magherafelt Befriending Service.

Alan Reid 5 years Young People Leaving Care Service, Ballymoney, and

Patrick Walsh 5 years Young People Leaving Care Service, Ballymoney.