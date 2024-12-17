Dr Sandra Gray, a partner at Coagh Medical Centre, near Cookstown, has received the prestigious Robin Harland Prize from Queen’s University, Belfast.

Dr Gray, a QUB graduate from 2002, began her career at Coagh Medical Centre in 2006 as its first-ever GP trainee.

She became a partner in 2010 and has been deeply committed to medical education ever since.

The annual award recognizes exceptional GP tutors and Teaching Practice teams, with nominations made by medical students after their clinical placements.

Pictured from left are Dr Louise Sands, Sub Dean; Dr Sandra Gray, GP partner and tutor; Dr Carol Dalzell, Coagh Medical Centre Senior Partner; Health Minister Mike Nesbitt; Katie-Rose McErlain, QUB medical student; Professor Nigel Hart, QUB; Dr Ursula Mason, RCGPNI; Professor Helen Reid, QUB; Dr Aoibhin McGarrity, Coagh Medical Centre GP partner. Credit: Supplied

These placements allow students to refine their diagnostic and patient management skills through supervised consultations.

Dr Gray said: “I have always loved working in Coagh, even on the challenging days.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to look forward to coming to work every day, supported by a fantastic team and wonderful patients.

“Teaching medical students has always been a passion of mine, and I’ve taken pride in welcoming more students into our practice over the years,” Dr Gray added.

During a visit to Coagh Medical Centre, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt paid tribute to Dr Gray and announced the establishment of a new GP Sub-Deanery.

It will oversee undergraduate clinical placements across General Practice in support of the delivery of the medical curricula offered by QUB and UU.

The Minister said: “It has been a pleasure to visit Coagh Centre and meet the dedicated team who provide outstanding care for their patients.

“Their commitment to fostering the next generation of doctors is truly inspiring, and I applaud their efforts in shaping the future of healthcare and congratulate Dr Gray on her well-deserved award.”

The award was conferred following the nomination from medical student, Katie Rose McErlain, who had been on placement in Coagh, the Minister continued.

“What stood out most during my time at Coagh Medical Centre was the remarkable patient care,” she said.

“The rapport Dr Gray had with every patient reminded me of why I wanted to pursue medicine.”

Professor Nigel Hart, Associate Director for General Practice and Primary Care at QUB’s Centre for Medical Education, highlighted the significance of the award: “Our Year 4 and final-year students nominate GP tutors based on their placement experiences, and their feedback is invaluable in shaping the future of medical education.

"The dedication of GP tutors like Dr Gray ensures that our students not only become highly competent but also compassionate doctors, ready to face the challenges of their careers.”